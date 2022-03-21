Nigerian effeminate celebrity, James Brown stirred massive reactions after a video of him emerged on social media

The crossdresser attempted to use chopsticks at a Chinese restaurant and he confirmed that it was his first time

James made a joke of himself as not only did he find the pronunciation difficult, the meal kept slipping off from the chopsticks

Popular crossdresser, James Brown got his followers talking after a video of him struggling to pronounce chopsticks and using them emerged on social media.

The effeminate celebrity shared the hilarious video of himself at a Chinese restaurant on his verified Instagram story channel and his fans couldn't stop talking about it.

James Brown sparked reactions after sharing a video of him at a Chinese restaurant. Credit: @wf_jamesbrown

In the video, James made it known that it was his first time using chopsticks as he struggled hard to pronounce the name.

He then proceeded to use it but the meal kept slipping through the chopsticks as he seriously struggleed to have his meal.

Watch the funny video below:

Nigerians react the James' funny chopsticks video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of James Brown in a Chinese restaurant, most of them made a jest of the effeminate celebrity.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Timmy_blaize:

"I'm sure he'll later use his hands behind the camera."

Lelali._:

"If you don’t love James then you have a personal beef with him this guy is so funny."

Kemz_emma:

"This guy is naturally funny and he does it effortlessly."

Rosythrone:

"Oga use something else, i don't eat rice and sushi with chopsticks, for what? This is stress for me abeg."

Officialmariandeboss:

"I don't have patient I for don drop am use forkso annoying it keeps falling down."

