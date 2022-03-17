Uche Maduagwu has vowed to leave the industry if any actress comes forward to claim that the luxury mansion she built was with her money

The actor shared a post on his page where he noted that reports of Genevieve buying a mansion for N700m is a big fat lie

Maduagwu also pointed out the roles wealthy Nigerian men play in the lives of numerous Nollywood actresses

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken to social media with a post shading and revealing the secrets of his female colleagues.

Maduagwu claims that any actress who talks about buying a N700m mansion in the country with their hard-earned money is lying to their fans.

Uche Maduagwu says female actresses can't afford luxury mansions Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

Maduagwu's claim is coming after a report made it to social media that Genevieve Nnaji bought a house for N700m.

The actor continued by pointing out that wealthy Nigerian men have been in the business of donating luxury mansions to actresses for years.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

For those who understand his post, Maduagwu noted that they are more spiritual than physical.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Uche Maduagwu's statement

aliusandra:

"What is your business and stop all these dramatic behaviour. It suc*ks."

onwe42:

"Na there our money dey go . Keep making your money while some people are thinking otherwise "

real_ebony_queen7777:

"Why you dey always drink panadol for another person's headache? Putting mouth for other people matter, and you won't talk about yours. Zukwanuike Uche"

gimoni47:

"This guy is not normal you guys believe me."

mighty_god204:

"You need to visit a psychiatric hospital but people been think say you are funny, you seriously need help because like play like play na him madness dey start."

Uche Maduagwu slams Kanayo. O. Kanayo

Uche Maduagwu did not agree with Kanayo O. Kanayo's statement that many women are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for. Kanayo had also insisted that there is no sex for roles in the industry.

According to the controversial actor, 75% of popular actresses in Nollywood were victims of sex for roles.

Sharing a personal story, Uche said he was told to sleep with male producers that made passes at him for a big movie role when he just entered the industry.

Source: Legit.ng