Uche Maduagwu has made a comment on senior colleague Kanayo O Kanayo's statement that there is no sex for roles in Nollywood

The controversial Nollywood actor stated that many actresses are victims of the sad trend in the film industry

Maduagwu also shared his experience, adding that people can pretend it doesn't happen but it doesn't take away the fact that it does

Uche Maduagwu does not agree with Kanayo O Kanayo's statement that many women are not working hard to live up to the roles they are cast for. Kanayo also insisted that there is no sex for roles in the industry.

According to the controversial actor, 75% of popular actress in Nollywood were victims of sex for roles.

Sharing a personal story, Uche said he was told to sleep with male producers that made passes at him for a big movie role when he just entered the industry.

Uche Maduagwu slams Kanayo O Kanayo over sex for role statement. Photos: @kanayo.o.kanayo, @uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Oga abeg which role are they being cast for that they are not living up to? Bedroom roles before waka pass for movie or what? If not for your red cap title for village I would have said you need prayers sir for this your laughable and insensitive post. 75% of popular actress for nollywood were victims of S for roles,

yes most times, it is up coming actress wey dey walk up to producers or directors for am, and that is because the industry itself is partly flawed with mediocrity and not merit when it comes to castings for major movie roles. I remember when I started, I was told to sleep with Male producers that made passes at me for a big movie role, we can pretend this repulsive anomaly does not exist but who are we fooling?"

Giving makes Jesus happy

Uche Maduagwu complained about how his colleagues are fond of showing off online but ignore people in need.

The actor made it known that giving to the poor makes Jesus happy and advised his fellow celebrities to do more of it.

He said:

"Makes no sense for we celebs to show off expensive cars, jewelry, and dollars on social media but ignore our fans when they beg us for help."

Source: Legit.ng