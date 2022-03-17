Popular Nigerian reality star, Neo Akpofure, recently went online to list the only things that have been beneficial to youths in the country

Taking to his official Twitter page, the young model noted that only the BBNaija reality show and social media has helped the youths

Neo’s tweet soon went viral on social media and a lot of Nigerians had interesting thing to say about it

Nigerian reality TV show star, Neo Akpofure, has protested about the state of the nation in his own way with his recent post on social media.

Neo took to his official Twitter page to tweet about the only things that has been beneficial to the youths in the country.

According to him, only social media and the Big Brother Nigeria show has been helpful to the youths.

Neo lists the 2 things that have helped Nigerian youths. Photos: @neoakpofure

He wrote:

“It’s funny how the only things that have successfully helped youths in this country is Big Brother & Social media.”

See his tweet below:

Internet users react

Not long after, Neo’s tweet spread on social media and numerous internet users shared their takes on it. Read some of their comments below:

Xom_mie:

“Social media, yes.. idk about big brother.”

Abimbolaicey:

“Who BBN help ?”

Wendy_adamma:

“True. Especially tiktok!!!!”

Nkem_dilimm:

“Na why I dey find wey to enter that house. Shey una go vote for me.”

Demps_1:

“It only help the lazy youths, the real youth are making real money by doing legitimate things.”

__Silasbrainey14:

“Have you tried NFT?”

Interesting.

Davido to give out N20m to 20 fans

Davido has once again showcased his generosity on social media as he complained about things in the country.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star lamented about the state of things in Nigeria and said that things are hard.

Not stopping there, the DMW boss also tried to alleviate the suffering of people by making a vow to give out some money.

According to Davido, he will be giving out N20 million to 20 people in a few days. The singer however noted that they would have to share their business ideas.

