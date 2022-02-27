Mercy Aigbe's former husband Olanrewaju Gentry, and his new wife Oluwabusayo welcomed their first child together

The businessman shared a beautiful photo of the new mother as he announced the arrival of their baby girl

Lanre also thanked God and he referred to the baby as the gift of marriage, Nigerians have e showered the new parents with congratulatory messages

Olanrewaju Gentry the estranged husband of popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has welcomed a baby girl with his new wife, Oluwabusayo.

The businessman made the announcement via his Instagram page and expressed his excitement over the new arrival.

Lanre Gentry welcomes new baby. Credit: @asiwajulanregentry

Source: Instagram

Lanre shared a beautiful photo of Oluwabusayo with her baby bump and declared that the baby is the gift of marriage:

"Thank you Lord for the gift of marriage, I’m very happy it is a baby girl thank God."

Check out his announcement video below:

Congratulatory messages pour

A number of social media users have trooped to Lanre Gentry Instagram page and showered him and the new mother with congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Queenoyiz:

"Congratulations sir, may God bless the child."

_Ibironke22:

"Woooow, Congrats sir, God bless the baby for you."

Fliptvng:

"Congratulations, my brother. Oluwa a ba wa wo omo na."

Iammzlola:

"A big congratulations to you and yours... Ayo na a ba wa kale."

Rukkyspag_catering_services:

"Keep winning sir."

Rukkyspag_catering_services:

"A big congratulations sir."

Dmlgentry"

"Congratulations sir. May God keep her IJN."

Pweetytemmytee:

"Alhamdulilahicongratulations God bless the new born."

Iamshabi_pretty_:

"Congratulations sir,ur joys shall be permanent ijn."

Source: Legit.ng