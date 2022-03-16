Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi got most of his fans talking after sharing a hilarious video of an imaginary court proceeding

The actor dragged his newborn baby, Akorede to court over the boy's insistence on being the owner of his mother's bosom

The actor felt uncomfortable with the idea and the two parties agreed on days that they will be sharing what caused the dispute

All seemed not to be well between actor, Yomi Fabiyi and his newborn baby, Akorede as the little felt he owns the entire of his mother's bosom to himself.

The aggrieved actor decided to drag the baby to an alternative dispute resolution where they had the issue partially resolved.

Yomi Fabiyi disagrees with son over breastfeeding. Credit: @realyomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

Yomi who felt cheated by the boy's addiction to what they should be sharing together created the imaginary court proceeding and made his baby swear as they agreed on days they will be sharing what caused the dispute.

The actor said:

"If anyone is not comfortable with this, get him a lawyer. He has begged me and swore on oath."

Watch the hilarious father and son video below:

Nigerians react differently to Yomi's court session with his son

A number of Yomi Fabiyi's fans have disagreed on the judgement, most of them vowed to appeal the ruling.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

I_am_rowyal:

"O better o . Make Akorede cooperate o."

Babalolabello:

"#Justiceforyomifabiyi... deal or no deal Akorede Wednesday alone to small include Friday , u gerrit."

Ayomipearl12:

"Take one let him take one thank us 2 bwest"

Risqatadekola29:

"We will get lawyer for Akorede oooo.Leave our baby breast alone for now."

Anuodoopeoluwa:

"Boss we are appealing this judgement o."

Oluwatoyin.olu74:

"Agbaya nii yin sir, you can't even wait for 6 month daddy.....Please Iya imole do Exclusive for him Abeg. Exclusive is good for Baby."

Yomi Fabiyi goes emotional after seeing baby mama in labour room

Legit.ng previously reported that Yomi Fabiyi remained grateful after welcoming a bouncing baby boy as he showered praises on his partner.

The proud new father admitted that women own the children after witnessing the pains of delivery in real life.

Yomi also gave thanks to God as he gushed about his baby while giving shoutouts to all mothers.

