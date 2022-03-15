Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson Okojie recently took to Instagram with pictures from her daughter Purity’s school trip to Dubai

Some of the pictures captured Purity striking a pose with singer Wizkid’s son who is also in Dubai to represent his school at the World School Games event

Fans and followers were seen in the comment section with different reactions to the pictures shared by the film star

Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has made it a point to keep her fans and followers on social media updated about the activities of her daughter Purity in Dubai.

Recall that Legit.ng has previously reported that the young girl is in Dubai to represent her school at the World Schools Games event.

Purity Okojie and Tife Balogun link up in Dubai. Photo: @mercjohnsonokojie/@wizkidayo

In a recent post shared by the Nollywood actress, Purity was spotted posing with her dad, Prince Odi Okojie who had also travelled down to Dubai to support his daughter.

Sharing the pictures, Mercy hilariously wrote:

"The ojoro that happens in this house ️ ehh @princeodiokojie and Purity in Dubai....I can’t believe she picked her dad over meinfact Henry and I are making our trip next."

Purity and Tife link up

Some other pictures shared by the actress captured her daughter posing alongside Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife, who is also in Dubai to represent his school.

Mercy mentioned how her daughter had described Tife’s mum as a cool parent.

See her post below:

Mercy's followers react

o.oluwanishola said:

"Look at my babies!!!!!!! ❤️❤️ Purity is my new bestie o, I’ll come carry her from you soon."

queen_e_mmy said:

"Awwww so lovely ."

jeresusan88 said:

"Purity it’s looks like she’s into her daddy than mum I love it when she say ….I want to stand next to my daddy."

adufe_mama said:

"Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha mercy can complain, leave daddy and daughter oooo."

Mercy Johnson hilariously begs daughter Purity to leave her husband

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Johnson-Okojie warmed hearts on social media after sharing another video of her family members.

The short video captured her first child, Purity, dressing up for her dad as he prepared to step out for the day.

Mercy described her daughter as a ‘resident side chick’ while calling on fans to beg Purity to leave her husband alone.

