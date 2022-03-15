Justin Bieber is reportedly not at peace after his wife Hailey was admitted to the hospital for a blood clot

According to a reliable source, the R&B star is in panic as he fears the worst could happen to his beloved wife

The source revealed Bieber is telling people around him how Hailey is his rock, how she saved him from a dark time and that he needs to appreciate her every day

Singer Justin Bieber may be affected by wife Hailey’s recent hospitalization for a blood clot more than her.

Justin Bieber in panic after his wife Hailey rushed to the hospital. Photo: Justine Bieber.

Source: Twitter

Justine more traumatised

A source told People on Monday, March 14, that Justin was probably more traumatised than even his wife.

The source added that there was a lot of panic when Harley was admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms.

“Justin texted everyone he knew and asked everyone to pray for her, and he never left her side,” the source told the outlet.

The source continued:

"He’s going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up,"

Herley admitted to the hospital

Hailey, 25, was admitted to the hospital last week after suffering a medical emergency.

Doctors were reportedly running tests to see if the symptoms had to do with COVID-19 after Justin, 28, recovered from the virus just a few weeks ago.

Later that night, Hailey took to social media, revealing she’d suffered a very small blood clot to her brain.

Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19

As previously reported by Legit.ng, the singer was forced to postpone his Las Vegas concert after he tested positive for COVID-19.

It was revealed the Las Vegas show had been postponed to June 28 in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday.

"Due to positive COVID-19 results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday's show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible," read the tweet.

