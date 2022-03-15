A man on Twitter recently explained why media personality Toke Makinwa is not fit to be called a Nigerian celebrity

According to Ayomide, all Toke does is advise kids to marry rich men on TV as well as promote prostitution with her brand

Toke who noted that she is constantly disrespected schooled the young man and listed some of the things she has under her belt

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa recently schooled a young man who disrespected her on Twitter.

According to the man identified as Ayomide, Toke should not be called a celebrity because all she does is promote prostitution and tell kids to marry rich men.

Toke Makinwa says she is a celebrity and more Photo credit: @tokstarr/@unclebobby86

Source: Instagram

Ayomide wrote on Twitter:

"The way you guys abuse the word celebrity ehh. Please what makes Toke celebrity? Coming on Tv advising kids to marry a rich man, promoting prostitution is that what made her a celebrity?@tokstarr should never be put in same word with celebrity. She’s just instagram famous."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Toke replies Ayomide

Toke's attention was eventually drawn to the tweet and she, first of all, noted that she is sick of how people disrespect her, telling Ayomide to google her.

"I am sick of the disrespect!!!! Google me if r ST*FU."

Then she continued by listing out some of the amazing things and roles she plays as a Nigerian celebrity.

"Let me help you small, I am a radio presenter, a television presenter, I have a pan African talk show the biggest talk show on Tv with an African audience Actor, Author, Vlogger, entrepreneur, and the list is endless. Nigerians should really stop disrespecting me."

The media personality also added:

"I literally be on my own lane and you lane as*s sorry excuse called “Men” who don’t have sh*it to offer but your Twitter fingers constantly belittle my achievements for conversations. If e easy, do am. Sometimes I gotta drop my crown and set you straight. Google is your friend."

"Nobody should tell me to ignore cos ignoring these sh*it heads is what makes them run wild with imaginary stories. I’ve built my brand from the ground up and will not tolerate any disrespect from anyone. Back to regular programming xx"

See tweets below:

Nigerians react as Toke replies Twitter troll

@MercyNaji:

"Top 5 african female host!!!...this guy is just hating on the lady for some reason!!!"

@JideAkintunde1:

"Haba!!! That was harsh..Toke is an OAP,broadcaster,tv host and conpere.She is a beautiful hardworking woman no matter what u say a flower does not lose its smell when trampled upon."

@OgbeniDipo:

"You are all of these and more. Those who know know and those who constantly try to debase others know exactly what they are doing."

@AlluringwomanNG:

"E no even easy Toke, I greet you, I give it to you. You try well well. Let Haters choke on their sadness."

Lady advises Toke Makinwa over inability to keep a man

The popular media personality is perhaps one of the most trolled Nigerian celebrities especially when it comes to the issue of marriage and relationships.

A young lady recently asked Toke why she has been unable to keep a man despite the fact that she is beautiful and wealthy.

Not stopping there, she also advised Toke to work on her attitude as that might be the reason for the absence of a man in her life.

Source: Legit.ng