William Hurt's classic good looks and erudite persona made him one of the most recognizable male leads in the 1980s

The Oscar-winning actor for the Kiss of the Spider Woman died on Sunday, March 13, as a result of natural causes

His son, William, disclosed that the veteran thespian passed on just a week to his 72nd birthday

William Hurt, who became a top leading man in the 1980s, winning an Oscar has died.

Oscar-winning actor William Hurt in "The Incredible Hulk" in 2008 (l), while (r) is the actor in "Broadcast News". Photo: New York Post.

Source: Twitter

Hurt dies of natural causes

Hurt, who starred in hit flicks from The Big Chill to Broadcast News and Children of a Lesser God, was 71.

According to New York Post, the actor suffered from prostate cancer that spread to the bone in 2018.

News of his death was confirmed by his son who noted that the family is seeking privacy at these difficult moments.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time,’’ the actor’s son William said in a statement.

Hurt was acting superstar

In the 1980s, the handsome lanky blond star was nominated three years in a row for an Academy Award for best actor.

He won the coveted trophy in 1985 for his role as a gay convict sharing the same cell as a political prisoner in South America in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

