A Nigerian lady has recorded a video of herself dancing and celebrating the fact that she is the only wife of her husband

According to the woman who identified herself as Fatima Muhammed, she has clocked 14 years in marriage without a second wife

This gladdened her heart and she decided to make a nice dance video to celebrate the feat, and she instantly set tongues wagging online

Social media users have been given a hot topic to talk about after a Nigerian wife posted a video of herself dancing happily to celebrate her 14th wedding anniversary.

But the issue is that she has been the only wife since she got married to her husband and so she considered this a great thing to dance about.

Fatima dances hard for being the only wife. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Being the only calls for celebration

To celebrate her feat, she recorded the video to celebrate not having a co-wife, and social media users are debating to know if her merriment was worth it or not.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

But the wife meant business as she went on to call for the DJ to give her a song. She danced merrily with her waist and moved her body in happiness. The video was shared on Instagram by @mufasatundeednut.

Before picking u her dance, the lady said:

"As you can see my name is Fatima A. Muhammed. I'm celebrating 14 years of marriage without another wife. As you can see I'm the only wife."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react

Meanwhile, social media users have picked the issue from where the lady dropped it and have gone to town with their various opinions. Here are a few of what the people are saying:

@winnie_the_pooo_h reacted:

"Coming from a northern state, my dear you can celebrate, e reach to celebrate."

@auntykate_official commented:

"The way she corner the waist wen she dey dance her hubby no need second wife. She go be Canaanite with her hubby."

@ayotomiwa_abiola said:

"Congratulations e reach to celebrate, may your joy be permanent."

@paitynmikkelsen8 reacted:

"So Beautiful."

@flashlogisticsandprocurment remarked:

"If na me be the husband, I go go marry second wife immediately she finish the video."

Little girl picks up dance in public makes crowd happy in viral video

Meanwhile Legit.ng had previously reported that a little girl picked up a dance challenge and it was amazing to watch.

The girl performed the Kacha Badam challenge in a public place and people gathered to watch her as she showed off her talent.

Many of her admirers could not help but to use their phones to video her as she danced like Michael Jackson.

Source: Legit.ng