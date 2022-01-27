Beautiful Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has got people showing her love after she went down memory lane

The mother of two opened up on when she started her journey as a clueless and directionless single mother

Iyabo noted that she was, however, determined to give her children Festus and Priscilla the best

Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo shared a throwback photo and it showed a younger version of herself. The film star was smiling as she held her two kids Festus and Priscilla in her bosom.

According to Iyabo, the photo was taken when she began her journey as a single mother.

Iyabo desribed the emotions she felt, adding that she looks back to this years and has nothing but gratitude for how far she has come.

Iyabo Ojo shares a throwback photo with her children.

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

"I was afraid, sometimes depressed, confused, I always had a lot of anxiety. I felt like a failure, a loser, i felt i wasn't good enough, I felt little, I didn't really know how to fit in or even start, ...... how was i even going to pull through,?

"I never thought of me making it in life, i just wanted my kids to be fine, that was my ultimate goal.... All i knew to do was to love my kids immensely and give them all of me & that inspired me to keep moving.. Today i look back & all i want to say is thank you Lord ❤ It's never to late to start all over again...... it will be tough but you will be fine ..There is always light @ the end of the tunnel."

Nigerians react

yetundebakare:

"God will never forsake you and yours."

flawless_by_pearl:

"You Won You're a winner."

bibis_haircouture:

"One day I will stand tall with my daughter doctor's mum in the making#singlemum."

bbkbeddings:

"No motivation Is better than this. Before getting to mum stage we always ha e big plans and goals.but being a mum; we just want them to be happy and okay. God bless all mummy."

wangaraufoods:

"Starting all over is hard,it takes determination,resilience and God. Thanks for sharing to inspire."

eniitan09:

"you are such an inspiration and i love you so much."

