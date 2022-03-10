Popular Twitter user, Daniel Regha has stirred massive reactions online after advising music superstar, Davido about his kids

The singer declared that he is obsessed with his children and Daniel felt obsession shouldn't be the right word

He advised the singer to love his children rather than being obsessed over them, Nigerians have reacted differently to Daniel's opinion

Popular Twitter user, Daniel Regha, got most people talking on social media after making a statement about Davido's three lovely kids.

The singer declared love for his children by dropping a tweet that read:

"I'm obsessed with my children."

Davido declares love for his children. Credit: @realimadeadeleke @haileyadeleke_ @davido

Source: Instagram

Daniel felt obsession was not the right word for the singer to use as he explained the danger of being obsessed with someone.

"Davido, loving your children is great but obsessing over them may do more harm than good in the long run (if left unchecked) cos majority of people who obsess over someone end up becoming overly controlling which is unhealthy as it put a strain on the relationship or friendship."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians slam Daniel Regha

A number of social media users have slammed Daniel over the statement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Everlywhyte:

"Clearly he means he loves his kids So much...oga Dan."

_Oghenekaro_:

"Wetin be d color of Daniel problem?"

Sandy_coco__:

"The day wey them go catch this Daniel , omo them go too beat am."

Chiomzy_p:

"Omo this one go just dey carry headache for person matter just to be noticed."

Birthed_right:

"Make twitter ban this guy account .he talks too much."

Kanoel_fabrics:

"Una don kuku turn this guy to celebrity."

Nedumstann:

"Oga train ur children the way you like OBO will train his the way he want."

Source: Legit.ng