Singer Wizkid’s baby mama, Shola Ogudu, has taken to social media in high praise of their son, Boluwatife

The young man is representing his school at the World School Games event which is taking place in Dubai

A proud Shola shared a video from their trip while mentioning how proud the little man has made her so far

It appears Nigerian singer Wizkid and his baby mama, Shola Ogugu, may both have another budding superstar in their family.

The proud mum recently took to her Instagram page announcing her son Boluwatife’s trip to Dubai to represent his school at the World School Games competition.

Wizkid's Boluwtife represent his college at World School Games in Dubai. Photo: @o.oluwanishola/@official_tifebalogun

Source: Instagram

An excited Shola wrote:

"@official_tifebalogun steady making mama proud as he goes on to represent his school at the @wsgevents in Dubai and I’m more than elated to go out there to SUPPORT my baby with a fellow mama supporting her baby too wish us LUCK."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See her post below:

Also letting the world in on his accomplishment, the young man shared a picture of himself on his Instagram page while announcing that he is in Dubai to represent his school.

See his post below:

Well-wishes pour in for Wizkid’s son

shobaykay said:

"so proud of you tife."

kudirat_f said:

"Good luck to you omo Balogun."

bamie07 said:

"That’s my boy right there! I am so happy he is a good kid."

olusojitobiloba said:

"Wish tife the very best and he would come out in flying colors."

finegirl_vv said:

"❤️❤️ proud of you both how far you guys have come and I wish you guys nothing but good life health and prosperity ."

I'm a better gamer than my dad, Tife Balogun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Boluwatife Balogun and his mother, Shola Ogudu, took many by surprise on social media after showing that they are both sports lovers.

The mother and son recently had a sit-down question and answer session where they gave impressive answers to sports-related questions.

Boluwatife equally sparked reactions after making it known that he is a much better gamer than his superstar daddy.

Source: Legit.ng