Boluwatife Balogun and his mother, Shola Ogudu, have taken many by surprise on social media after showing that they are both sports lovers

The mother and son recently had a sit-down question and answer session where they gave impressive answers to sports-related questions

Boluwatife equally sparked reactions after making it known that he is a much better gamer than his superstar daddy

Singer Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife Balogun and his mother, Sola Ogudu, are both sports enthusiasts to the surprise of many in the online community.

The mother and son were recently guests at Pulse TV and they had really impressive responses to several sports-related questions that were thrown at them.

Boluwatife and mum fielded sports-related questions in a video. Photo: @o.oluwanisola

Source: Instagram

Sola mentioned that she would love to have her son play for Juventus if he ever considers a career in football. She equally mentioned Jayjay Okocha and Chioma Ajunwa as her favourite sportspeople.

On her best sporting activity, the mother of one wasted no time in mentioning basketball.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also fielding a series of questions, Boluwatife mentioned Ronaldo as his best football player and picked number 7 as his favourite jersey number.

Presented with an option of a PlayStation or X-box, the young man was quick to pick the former.

Bolu also mentioned that he’s a much better gamer than his father.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions trail Boluwatife, Sola's video

officialgeneraljeremy said:

"Juventus The old ladiesthe boy sabi ball."

sheistaj said:

"He’s so smart I love their bond Lovely interview."

buks_kreatives_etc said:

"Boluwatife na only C ronaldo Starboy Sabi for sports."

barbie_pink_21 said:

"I Love d Bond Between Mother n Son....May God Continue To Strengthen Her In d Journey Of Raising Bolu Amen."

iwuanyanwu_fredrick said:

"Normally e suppose trash wizkid. Any pikin wey allow him papa win am for game they suppose punish am."

Wizkid takes son and babymama on a trip to Disneyland

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid’s last son, Zion Balogun, clocked 4 and the young man received an overwhelming show of love from his family members.

Zion got a beautiful birthday party organised for him but that wasn’t all as he also got the chance to visit Disneyland.

An adorable video making the round online captured Zion alongside his parents and other crew members as they had an enjoyable time in the amusement park.

Source: Legit.ng