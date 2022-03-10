Drake and Jack Harlow have given followers something to laugh about in their video displaying the ultimate bromance vibes

The two rappers are off vacationing in Turks and Caicos, sharing some envious moments from their luxurious island getaway

This bromance has been long in the making as Harlow has expressed his love for Drake and the desire to collaborate on a project some day

Jack Harlow and Drake are off enjoying a much needed island vacation in Turks and Caicos. The musicians have been sharing some lit content from the trip but the ultimate fan favourite has to be a video of Jack eavesdropping on Drake's texts.

Drake and Jack Harlow’s Turks & Caicos vacation is serving some real bromance vibes. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Drake and Jack Harlow have met up in Turks and Caicos to enjoy a boys' holiday. The rappers have been keeping fans in the loop as they share some moments from their vacation on their respective social media accounts.

Jack shared a video of himself standing super close to Drake and gesturing behind him while he read some texts on his phone. When the Hotline Bling hitmaker realised someone was behind him, Harlow quickly pretended nothing was happening.

HotNewWhip reported that Drake later explained what was happening in the video, from his perspective. He said:

"I swear I didn’t know what was going on I was googling wt*f a weng weng drink was."

Fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the hilarious video.

@sincereshow said:

"The bromance we didn’t know we wanted, lol, they funny as sh**."

@taupeandgoat wrote:

"This the link up we didn’t know we needed."

@_nyy commented:

"That’s how kids be waiting to play a game on your phone hovering right over you."

@tgunna508brock replied:

"Jack's like, 'Who’s texting us, Drake?' ”

Source: Legit.ng