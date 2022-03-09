There are some Ghanaian celebrities who launched businesses in the past but which are no more functioning

They include Sarkodie, John Dumelo, football star Stephen Appiah, Kwaku Manu, and singer Mzbel

Four of the listed celebrities launched clothing lines, while Kwaku Manu built a school that later collapsed

Some Ghanaian celebrities ventured into businesses that enjoyed massive hype at the initial stages but died or collapsed not long after.

They are musicians, actors, and football stars who thought it wise to have personal business aside from their career.

For various reasons, the business could not hold despite the overwhelming support and patronage they got from the public.

A collage of Stephen Appiah, Sarkodie, and Kwaku Manu.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng brings you the collapsed businesses of Sarkodie, Mzbel, Kwaku Manu, John Dumelo, and football star Stephen Appiah.

1. Sarkodie

The star rapper launched a clothing line Sark Collections in 2013. There were branded shirts, caps, and belts which all had the ‘Sark’ label. Unfortunately, the brand is no longer trending, and even if there are products, it has no patronage.

Sarkodie.

Source: UGC

2. J-Melo

J-Melo is also a clothing line brand established by actor and politician John Dumelo in 2011. Just like the Sark Collection, J-Melo also had customised shirts, belts, caps, jewellery line, hair pieces, handbags, casual African apparel and African-print boxer shorts, and others. It also seems to have gone dormant.

3. Michibelino

Singer Mzbel also launched her Michibelino clothing line in 2013. The brand name Michibelino became popular after Mzbel revealed on the red carpet at the 2011 Ghana Music Awards (GMA) that she was styled by Michibelino. She proceeded to open a shop at Sakaman to run the business but it did not last.

4. Stephen Appiah

Ghanaian football star, Stephen Appiah, also launched a clothing line StepApp in 2007. It included customised T-shirts, shoes, wallets and purses, bags, jeans and jackets. Today, the brand seems to be non-existent.

Even in this photo, Appiah rocks a Gucci belt rather than one from StepApp.

5. Kwaku Manu

The comic Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, opened a school named Kwaku Manu Educational Complex, in Kumasi in 2014. However, the school closed down in 2019, following accusations. According to the actor, his colleague actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, ‘snatched’ his pupils after opening his Great Minds International School. Kwaku Manu accused Lil Win of poisoning the minds of parents to withdraw their wards from his school hence the close down.

