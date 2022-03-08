Kim Kardashian shared a rare throwback snap of a sweet childhood memory and another of herself with her sisters when they were still younger

The superstar rocked a pink outfit with a matching bag in the snap of herself when she was still a baby girl and her mom Kris Jenner reacted to the pic

The stunner's millions of followers also took to her comment section to share their thoughts on the throwback snaps she posted on her timeline

Kim Kardashian took to social media recently to share a throwback snap of her sweet childhood memories. The world-renowned reality TV star looked so sweet in her pink outfit and matching bag.

Kim Kardashian posted a throwback image of her sweet childhood memories. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Many on her timeline could well believe she's been a fashionista from a very young age. The stunner's mom took to her daughter's timeline to react to her post.

Kris Jenner commented on Kim's childhood hairstyle. She shared that she tried her best to make her hair pop on the day the snap was taken. Kris said:

"Sorry about the hair, I tried."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Still on Instagram, Kim Kardashian also posted a throwback of herself with her two sisters, Khloe and Kourtney.

Kim's fans took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to share their views on both her throwback snaps.

sogirlyblog wrote:

"Such a cutie!"

k_moya24 said:

"It’s the saddle shoes for me."

huromithera commented:

"Baby K is my star??????"

dilipkumargiri58 wrote:

"So sweet??"

suu.maiaa said:

"You are the greatest!! Beautiful."

tinursassy wrote:

"Always been the coolest."

mollsbeautyclicks commented:

"OMG???? Where it all began."

kimandpeteupdates said:

"Throw back."

nurse.worthy added:

"That’s the Khlo I remember."

Kim Kardashian shares cute snaps with North West

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian is seemingly not interested in all the drama that her estranged hubby, Kanye West, has been causing on social media. The stunner is enjoying spending her precious time with her kids.

The reality TV star took to social media to share a happy snap of herself with North West. The mother-daughter duo was rocking matching pink pyjamas in the pics.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner, whose currently going through a messy divorce with the US rapper and baby daddy, captioned her pics with a two hearts emoji. Kim's followers from across the globe also took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to give her and her daughter some love.

Source: Legit.ng