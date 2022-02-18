Kim Kardashian is ignoring all the Kanye West drama around their nasty divorce and his recent rants about how she's raising their four children

The world-renowned reality TV star took to social media to share cute photos of herself and her daughter, North West, rocking matching pink pyjamas

Kim's sister Khloe also took to her timeline to tell them how cute they looked in the mother and daughter images

Kim Kardashian is seemingly not interested in all the drama that her estranged hubby, Kanye West, has been causing on social media.

The stunner is enjoying spending her precious time with her beautiful kids.

The reality TV star took to social media to share a happy snap of herself with North West. The mother-daughter duo rocked matching pink pyjamas in the pics.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner, who is currently going through a messy divorce with the US rapper and baby daddy, captioned her pics with a two hearts emoji.

Kim's sis Khloe Kardashian took to her comment section to show them some love. She reacted to the snaps:

"Cuties."

Kim's followers from across the globe also took to her comment section on the photo-sharing app to give her and her daughter some love.

hutchins_sophia said:

"Love these jammies."

luckydogz_ wrote:

"Love you kimmmmmmmyyyy."

lavacana.rd commented:

"Two beautiful princesses."

shiku_eddie added:

"@khloekardashian Tell KIM TO PROTECT HER KIDS AT ALL COST!"

Kanye West apologizes for harassing Kim Kardashian on social media

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian had her hands full with her estranged husband Kanye West.

For days, the 44-year-old rapper took to Instagram to profess his love for his baby mama. He even revealed that he still hopes they will get back together one day in a now-deleted post.

Following a series of Instagram posts where he attacked Kim's 28-year-old boyfriend Pete Davidson and made some appalling accusations, Kanye took time to reflect on his actions and apologised to Kim.

In one screenshot shared to Instagram, a concerned Kim warned Kanye about his posts, saying that Pete may end up being in danger because of him.

