Shatta Wale is in the United States of America and he is really having fun as photos have dropped online

In the photos, Shatta Wale is captured flaunting his wealth by counting lots of dollars on the wing of a private jet

The dancehall king is currently touring the United States of America with his blood friend Medikal

Ghanaian dancehall genius, Shatta Wale, is crafty as he knows how to dominate the headlines.

The Melissa crooner is currently on a musical tour in the United States of America (USA) with his blood friend, Medikal.

Now, he has released photos from the USA wowing his fans by flaunting a bandle of US dollars.

Shatta Wale gives deaf hear to Jackie Appiah alleged lawsuit; counts dollars on private jet's wing (Photo credit: Instagram/Shatta Wale)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by Legit.ng, Shatta Wale is captured squatting on the wing of a private jet as he counted lots of dollars.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

From the other photos, Shatta Wale was seen with a beautiful lady whose name is yet to be known.

He wrote, "More than a counting machine"

Fans shout:

sexyayew:

"Your mom is begging for money to rent a house, you are here flexing us with money.....gyimi"

official__icc:

"Low budget davido"

themeganthelion:

"Oya come and pay Jackie money she take u go court oo"

khobbyart_:

"Paaapaaaapaaaappaaa"

templeniga:

"SHATTA MOVEMENT FOR LIFE PAH PAH PAH PAH PAH"

Jackie Appiah cracks Down on Shatta Wale; reportedly sues him

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah is certainly not allowing Shatta Wale to go scot-free as she has cracked down on him, reputable Ghanaian news outlet, YEN.com.gh reported.

The beautiful actress is not happy with certain defaming comments made by the controversial dancehall genius.

Following Shatta Wale's rants, Jackie failed to reply to him and she has taken the necessary steps to drag the musician to court.

Radio Presenter, Abena Moet disclosed that Jackie has filed a lawsuit against Shatta Wale whilst speaking o Neat FM.

Jackie Appiah kneels before Nollywood's Pete Edochie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah met Nigerian actor Pete Edochie in Nigeria on the set of a new movie.

Jackie showed reverence to the legendary Nigerian actor by kneeling before him while greeting him.

A video and photo of the special 'meet up' between the two movie stars have stirred loads of reactions.

Source: Legit.ng