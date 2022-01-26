Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah recently met Nigerian actor Pete Edochie in Nigeria on the set of a new movie

Jackie showed reverence to the legendary Nigerian actor by kneeling before him while greeting him

A video and photo of the special 'meet up' between the two movie stars have stirred loads of reactions

Award-winning actress Jackie Appiah recently met legendary Nigerian actor Pete Edochie. The two met on the set of a movie. It was all reverence from Jackie for the legend.

Jackie is currently in Nigeria as part of the cast for an upcoming movie titled Merry Go Wrong, which features Edochie, Destiny Etiko, Nkechi Blessing, among others.

In one of the videos from the set of the star-studded movie, Edochie is seen interacting with one of the actresses on set. He sat down on a couch after the quick chat.

Jackie Appiah met Pete Edochie on a movie set and it was all smiles. Photo source: @jackieappiah, @realchidichijioke

Jackie kneels to greet Edochie

Jackie then approaches from a door nearby and goes straight to where Edochie is sitting.

In a show of massive respect for Edochie, Jackie kneels down to greet him. He pats the actress back in a manner a father will do to his daughter amid smiles.

The video was shared by the movie's director Chidi Chijioke on his Instagram page:

Smiling for the camera

After going to greet the legend, Jackie was later spotted posing with him. In a photo shared on her Instagram page, Jackie had changed her earlier outfit. She stood behind Edochie full of smiles.

Sharing the photo, Jackie observed that Ghana had met Nigeria and also pointed out that she was on the set of a new movie. She said:

"Nigeria meets Ghana. On the movie set Merry Go Wrong."

Massive reactions to Jackie and Edochie''s meet up

The images of Jackie and Edochie's meeting have stirred loads of reactions from social media users and other people who are fond of the two. Some of the reactions are below:

Videos from Jackie's new mansion

Meanwhile, Jackie Appiah was recently reported to have bought herself a new house at Trasacco estate in Accra.

Jackie and her family were said to have moved into the two-storey building which has a swimming pool in late December 2021.

Videos of the plush mansion popped up showing the interior and compound of the actress' new home.

