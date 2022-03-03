Social media users in Nigeria have expressed their excitement that music superstar, Davido has sold out the n magnificent London O2 Arena

The O2 itself confirmed the new development via its social media handle and Davido posted it on his Instagram story

The much talked about concert is scheduled to hold this weekend and Nigerians are passionately looking forward to what will unfold there

The latest update about the eagerly anticipated Davido's concert at the magnificent London O2 Arena has created a major stir on social media.

The official Twitter handle of the arena announced that Davido has sold out the 20,000 capacity event center ahead of his talk of the town show on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Davido sold out O2 Arena. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The singer also shared the O2's good news on his Instagram story channel and Nigerians have showered him with congratulatory messages.

Check out the sold out announcement post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians excited

Nigerians have reacted to Davido selling out the London O2 Arena, most of them congratulated him as they looked forward to the show.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Preciousify1:

"He go bring wizkid on stage on G."

Akikalmd:

"Well e don sold out ooo I dey see una tweet since 3 days ago but I do like say I no see am."

Victoriaansa:

"Congratulations, the original sold out."

De_indispensable:

"OBO nor be match ooo... Give that man a 101% Respect to the only Davido I know."

Big.khoe:

"People wey no fit sold out carnival field go soon drop comment."

Krishvid_:

"He’s always happy about everything. Not his best year but man still f**king sold out."

O2 Officials presented Wizkid with artwork for selling out Arena for 3 nights

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid concluded his Made in Lagos concert in London and the Nigeria star scored three massively successful shows.

Following the commendable feat, some officials of the O2 Arena came together to recognise Wizkid's effort and presented him with a token of appreciation.

The music star was given a specially painted framed artwork and he expressed his gratitude.

Source: Legit.ng