American singer Jennifer Hudson has been referred to as the next Oprah Winfrey after Warner Brothers announced her talk show coming soon

The 40-year-old Grammy Award-winner will debut her daytime talk show later this year dubbed The Jennifer Hudson Show

This announcement comes a few days after she was ranked Entertainer of the Year by NAACP Image

Jennifer Hudson to host own TV talk show

The 40-year-old two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist will be hosting the new anticipated programme dubbed The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“As the syndication business continues to go through a major sea change, we need power players to re-energise talk shows and Jennifer Hudson is just that,” said a statement from Warner Bros.

Hudson is a prolific actress who has won awards due to her extraordinary acting and singing abilities in her film roles.

Bossip reported that this new project will be her opportunity to showcase her TV hosting capability, and she is expected to bring new life into her daytime talk show.

Warner Bros announced on March 2 through the company's president Mike Darnell who said he was thrilled to bring her show onboard, which will be aired on FOX.

“Daytime has found its Dreamgirl. We are excited to bring Jennifer Hudson to FOX, Hearst and all our broadcast station partners this fall,” added the president.

The Think Like A Man hitmaker has been featured on countless film and television projects, released chart-topping albums, made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of The Color Purple and penned a New York Times best-selling memoir that inspired millions.

When sharing her thoughts about the anticipated talk show, Hudson said people have always been part of her journey for more than 20 years, and she is now ready to sit down and share things that inspire her.

"I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!” she said.

Sherri Shepherd to permanently host 'The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams will not come back for the 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show due to ill health.

Sherri Shepherd has taken the reigns from Williams to become the new host of the talk show. Deadline reported that Shepherd finalized the deal to become the permanent host of The Wendy Williams Show.

Shepherd had been filling in for Wendy as a guest host since the beginning of the show's 13th season and, according to various reports, the show's ratings skyrocketed.

