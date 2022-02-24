Nollywood’s Dorcas Shola-Fapson has gone the extra mile in celebrating her dad as he clocks the age of 60

The actress took the celebrant on his first trip to Dubai and shared pictures, videos showing the cute moment on Instagram

Unknown to him, Dorcas also made arrangements for his wife who is her step mum to fly into the country

Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson has gone all out to celebrate her dearly beloved father on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The doting daughter made her dad super happy by booking a flight and taking him on his first trip to Dubai.

Dorcas Shola-Fapson flies dad and stepmother to Dubai for his 60th birthday. Photo: @ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

Dorcas flooded her Instagram page with adorable pictures and videos that captured their time on the plane before arriving in Dubai.

Sharing the post, she wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Dubai wayy with Daddy DSF. Birthday business. Its his first time, all on me.. I’m bouta get him LITT fr If you see us outside say wassup babyyy."

See below:

Dorcas pulls a second surprise on dad

Returning to her social media page with another update, Dorcas mentioned how her dad asked about the cost of the trip as he considered bringing his wife who is her step-mum to the country too.

Unknown to him, Dorcas had already made arrangements for her step-mum to join them in Dubai for the 60th birthday celebration.

A heart-melting video captured the moment Dorcas' dad opened the door of his hotel room to his wife smiling at him.

Watch the clip below:

Dorcas stirs reactions from netizens

annsgiftedhand wrote:

"This is so beautiful, steps can still love, respect and be kind to each other."

i_amdamilola_ said:

"Awwwwnthis is so sweet ❤️."

ayabaolu_clovis said:

"God bless you Dorcas."

avuekwe said:

"I love the this new outlook on relationship. the first I'm seeing between a step mom, dad and daughter. God bless you all real good."

Nigerian children surprise mum with car on her birthday in UK

Legit.ng previously reported that a mother received a big surprise on her birthday when her children all planned and gave her a brand new car.

When the woman saw what her kids had done for her, she started rolling on the floor with tears in her eyes.

Many people who reacted to the video said that they hope to do the same thing for their parents soon.

Source: Legit.ng