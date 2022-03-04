Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has taken to social media to reveal how she surprised her adopted daughter, Chinenye on her birthday

The actress got the young girl emotional after she showed up at her hotel room with a beautiful cake and a man who played a birthday tune on a trumpet

Chinenye also took to social media with a video of the beautiful moment and promises to make the actress proud

Popular Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been doing wonders in the life of her adopted daughter Chinenye since she took her under her care.

The young girl celebrated her birthday recently and the actress made it a memorable one for her.

Chinenye celebrates birthday

In a video shared by Chinenye, the moment Destiny showed up with a cake and a trumpet man to surprise her was captured.

The young girl became emotional and hugged the actress for a very long time to the admiration of the people around her.

Chinenye then collected her cute cake, took photos before breaking into a dance with her mum who produced crisp naira notes which she sprayed her with.

Destiny's daughter appreciated her and revealed how she was caught unawares by the thoughtful gesture. She also promised to make the actress proud.

Chinenye wrote on Instagram:

"How my Amazing Mom @destinyetikoofficial threw me a surprise party on my birthday ..i nearly cried I was so excited wasn’t expecting this i totally didn’t see it coming

"Aww thank you soo much Mummy @destinyetikoofficial ❤️May God continue to bless you for all you have done for me You are One in a million ✨✨You are irreplaceable I love you ❤️Thank you so much I promise I won’t disappoint you."

Nigerians react to Destiny Etiko's beautiful gesture

Destiny Etiko surprises adopted daughter with new phone

While brooding and checking out her broken Tecno phone, Destiny's adopted daughter Chinenye was surprised with a new one.

In a video shared by the actress, Chinenye was sitting by herself when Destiny approached her to sympathise with her over her broken phone and her IG page that was taken down.

Destiny then told Nenye that she got her an iPhone, which got the young lady jumping in excitement.

