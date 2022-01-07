Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko shared the moment she got her adopted daughter Chinenye a new mobile phone

Destiny stated that Chinenye was using a broken Tecno phone which limits how she makes use of her social media pages

Followers and colleagues took to Etiko's comment section to thank her for her gift while others congratulated the young girl

While brooding and checking out her broken Tecno phone, Destiny Etiko's adopted daughter Chinenye was surprised with a new one.

In a video shared by the actress, Chinenye was sitting by herself when Destiny approached her to sympathise with her over her broken phone and her IG page that was taken down.

Destiny then told Nenye that she got her an iPhone, which got the young lady jumping in excitement.

Destiny Etiko gets her adopted daughter a new phone. Photos: @destinyetikoofficial

In the caption that accompanied the video, Destiny wrote:

"My baby got an IPHONE 11 pro. Kindly follow my STAR GIRL ON THIS ACCOUNT @itsnenyeofficial. She is off network at the moment but she is gonna post soon and appreciate everyone ❤️❤️❤️ she loves u all."

Chinenye expresses gratitude

Nenye also shared the same video on her page and appreciated the actress whom she calls mum.

She wrote:

"With you everyday is a holiday. Thank you soo much for all you’ do for me. May God almighty continue to bless and replenish you for me My unlimited,Undiluted and capable worldwidedrama doll."

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react

No bash my car o

Actress Destiny Etiko earlier shared a photo of 17-year-old Chinenye at the driver's seat of her Lexus car attempting to move the vehicle.

Etiko warned Chinenye not to bash her car as she reiterated her love for the young lady who appeared to be trying to drive the car.

Nigerians reacted to the photo of Chinenye attempting to drive a car, some of them suggested that she and Etiko are beginning to look alike.

