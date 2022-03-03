The 15th edition of the Headies award will take place on July 15, 2022, at the Performing Arts Centre USA

As usual, the next rated category has been announced with some of the new and finest acts vying for the award

Legit.ng recently asked its writers to vote for who they think deserves the award and the Bentley Bentagya prize attached to it

The 15th edition of the prestigious Headies award will hold in a couple of months and the next rated category is tight with new acts who have done well in the past year.

Buju, Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky, and Ruger are up for the award this year which comes with a mouth-watering prize, a 2022 Bentley Bentayga.

Buju and other singers up for next rated Headies award

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng asked its readers on Twitter to vote for who among the four nominated artistes deserves to win the coveted prize.

Buju won the vote with 46.3%, while Zinoleesky came second with 28.2%. Ayra Starr and Ruger got below 15% votes.

On that note, it won't be surprising if Buju goes home with the award, seeing as Nigerians clearly think he owns it.

Buju announces change of name to BNXN

Ace music star, Buju urged his fans that he will no longer bear the stage name as he announced a new one, BNXN pronounced as Benson.

The Outside crooner shared a video of himself freestyling as he made the announcement on his social media pages.

According to his announcement video, the name change became necessary after he was mistaken for another Jamaican singer known as Buju Banton.

Nigerians reacted differently to Buju's name change, some of them hailed his lyrical potency.

Show promoters deflate Buju's tyres

Buju’s car tyres were reportedly deflated by angry show promoters after he attended a paid event a day late than scheduled.

According to reports making the rounds on social media, Buju was billed to perform at a show in Lagos on December 26, 2021. He was also expected to arrive at the venue at 7pm on the chosen date.

However, according to a report from Gossipmilltv on Instagram, Buju attended the paid gig at 4am on December 27.

Source: Legit.ng