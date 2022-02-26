Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Temitope, has been accused of leaving an Ikotun club without allegedly footing his N306k bill

According to the gist, the waitress who was in charge of serving his table was detained at the police station over the issue

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings as some have demanded to hear both sides of the story

Small Doctor is back on the trending topics and this time, not for good reasons.

Real name Adekunle Temitope, the talented singer was recently accused of not footing a bill of over N300k at a nightclub.

The singer has been accused of leaving a club without footing N306k bill. Photo credit: Small Doctor

According to the gist as shared by @gossipmill, the waitress who served his table has subsequently detained at the police station.

Friends of the waitress made a video supposedly outside the station where they revealed she had been held from morning until 6pm, pleading with the public to tell Small Doctor to foot his bill.

Social media users react

"Omo Portable don get another content like this "

"U go need go inside station..make we c ur friend for real cos na everything una Dey use chase clout."

"Let’s not conclude let’s hear from both parties involved."

"Maybe there’s a mixup somewhere."

"Haaaa , maybe he forgot "

"Pls if this is true, he should pay his debt."

"Lol , he was invited there for a show. Bills should b on d show promoters/ organizers. Inside d 300k+ drinks , Small Doctor fit no even drink pass one glass cup."

Small Doctor had not given any statement as regards the issue, at the time of filing this report.

