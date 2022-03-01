Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to join millions of Nigerians to lament over the harshio being faced in the country

In a post on her page, Mercy lamented over the horrible traffic taking over people's lives as well as the fuel scarcity that has been on for weeks

The mum of two also cried out over the deplorable state of roads and epileptic power supply before accepting that nothing works

Popular Nollywood actres Mercy Aigbe has expressed anger over how hard the country is with different issues springing up daily.

First, she lamented over the fact that people are wasting productive hours in endless traffic everyday in Lagos.

Mercy Aigbe cries out over hardship in the country Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

She continued by pointing out the issues which have been frustrating her such as epilepric power supply, ongoing fuel scarcity, and terrible roads among others.

"How exactly is one supposed to be productive when you spend almost all day in lagos gridlock! Nigeria is frustrating jare! No fuel, No Power, No good road, the list is long!!!!! I mean nothing! Nothing!! "

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues react to Mercy Aigbe's post

brodashaggi:

"As in ! "

chitaoxe1:

"My sister so so sad."

dees_mart:

"Sha no come back here to influence for any silly politician when election comes oooo ehn ehn....let's change the system together ❤️"

ngesoncomputers:

"This is the time for our celebrities need to come out for a protest."

tobyboye:

"It’s becoming unbearable day in day out "

irawoglitznglowherbalspa:

"Quality time are spend in the traffic, staff are exhausted even before working."

meera_stitches:

"The list is long. May God help us."

