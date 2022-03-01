Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Cross has taken to social media to brag about the fact that he reaped the rewards of his kindness

In a video sighted online, Cross was seen at the front of the queue waiting to get into a fuel station, a position his giving out N500 or N1k fetched him

While some people agreed with Cross' stand, others pointed out that it is bribery and corruption, which is unfair to other people

Big Brother Naija star Cross recently got fuel amid the intense fuel scarcity currently disrupting daily affairs in the country.

While many have to queue for long hours, Cross got to the front of the line and even helped colleague, Ozo and his neighbours.

Cross says giving people money helped him Photo credit: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

According to the reality star, he reaped the benefits of always giving the security men and fuel attendants small change any time he goes there.

An excited Cross could not hide the joy because he did not have to struggle or fight like others.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Cross' video

benzy_wahala:

"Thanks to bribing your way to the front. E say na give."

ilove_buka:

"Corrupt generosity."

mazymarana:

"That's actually true. They don't forget you in times like this."

temitopemitchelokay:

"Calling corruption good deed."

foodie_that_cooks:

"Lol sha be a good person regardless! Don’t always expect anything in return."

debbyotene_:

"And cutting the line is an honorable thing to do? And we complain about politicians."

omoraro:

"Bull*shi*t advice...they are been payed for the Job..do your job!!!!..every other thing comes later."

Peter Okoye and Adeniyi Johnson talk about fuel scarcity

As fuel scarcity continues to loom and Nigerians form/join endless queues at fuel stations, different reactions took over social media.

One of the P-Square brothers, Peter Okoye made light of the situation as he pointed out that people who are in relationships with fuel attendants are the luckiest.

According to him, they made the right decision in life. For actor Adeniyi Johnson, he took a look at the moral side of the story and pointed out that fuel attendants who beg customers for tips after service are now being begged.

Source: Legit.ng