Uche Ogbodo has taken to social media to share her near-death experience while swimming in the deep end of a pool as an amateur

The mum of two disclosed that a lady saved her life while the other people around did not pay her any attention

Ogbodo also thanked God for saving her life and her fans joined her in expressing gratitude for the second chance at life

Popualr Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has taken to social media to recount her near-death experience as an amateur swimmer.

In a post on her Instagram page, Ogbodo expressed gratitude over the fact that God has been sustaining her even on days when she could have died.

Uche Ogbodo shared how she nearly drowned. Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

The mum of two revealed that she tried to swim once at the deep end of the pool and it was a girl who noticed her struggling that saved her life.

She further added that others around her were laughing and making videos instead of trying to help her.

The actress wrote:

"I almost Drowned one day ! Chai! God ! So true true I for don leave this world since but Gods grace keeps sustaining Me . If you no Sabi Swim Abeg no try the deep end of a Pool ooo, I just said let me try, if not for one girl that noticed me going , others were busy Laughing and making Videos . Thank God it’s all in the Past and I’m still here Biicheessss!"

Fans thank God on Uche Ogbodo's behalf

the.90nine:

"I thank for you oohh but normally Goddess no fit drown ❤️"

perpetualshuga:

"Omo mine was in a River and my cousin's thought I was playing thank God for an old woman that came there."

purity.edem:

"Thank God for your life."

lilianoge_:

"Thank God for your life...me I no dey go near swimming pool."

samson_jaytunez:

"Omor mehn! I swear i had similar experience.. People were just laughing thinking i was playing meanwhile my life was flashing right before my eyes, thank God one guy just dived right in to rescue me."

