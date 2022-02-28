Diamond Platnumz and his ex-lover actress Wema Sepetu were voted as the best exes in Tanzania

The celebrated Bongo singer and his baby mama Zari Hassan had also been nominated for the humorous award

Wema has said she didn't understand much about the award but mentioned that people celebrated her love relationship with the crooner

Former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu has spoken up after she emerged as the country's best ex with Diamond Platnumz.

Wema Sepetu reacts after winning best ex couple award with Diamond. Photo: Wema Sepetu.

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Bongo Five, Wema said she didn't understand the meaning of the award but was nonetheless amazed.

The actress, who was speaking during her unveiling as the Brand Ambassador of SuperMate, acknowledged that her relationship with Diamond was admired by many people.

"I have nothing to say. What is the meaning of the best ex? What criteria did they use to come to that conclusion? I cannot say I was sad or happy about it. Whatever happened between me and him happened. It's in the past and we continue to live. It's true we were loved by everyone when we were dating and even now maybe that is why we won the award," said Wema.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Other nominees for the ex-couple award were Juma Jux and Vanessa Mdee, Diamond, and Zari Hassan.

Diamond thanks Wema

Speaking at the ceremony, Diamond wowed attendants with his reaction and he thanked his ex Wema.

"I would first like to thank my ex, and send a message to our brothers to keep the peace even after a breakup," said Diamond while stifling a giggle.

Diamond Platnumz's baby mamas hang out together

In a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that one of Diamond Platnumz's baby mamas, Hamisa Mobetto landed in Kenya on Saturday, January 15, for a fundraising event in Kayole.

Despite her tight official visit, the Tanzanian fashion icon spared some time to hang out with her co-baby mama, Tanasha Donna, just as she had promised.

The two Diamond Platnumz's ex-girlfriends surprised their fans with their unexpected cordial friendship as they both enjoyed each other's company.

Source: Legit.ng