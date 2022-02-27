Veteran Fuji musician, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma visited the Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu

A short video of his courtesy visit have emerged online with the singer posing to take photos with the governor

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media with many suggesting that the election period is fast approaching hence the need for the visit

Popular Fuji singer, Pasuma Alabi stirred massive reactions after he visited the executive Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The singer shared the video of his courtesy visit to the Governor at the statehouse in Marina, Lagos.

Pasuma visits Sanwo-Olu. Credit: @officialpasuma

Source: Instagram

In the video, Sanwo-Olu in his usual pointing style pointed to the singer where he would stand to take photos with him at the beautifully decorated statehouse.

Pasuma captioned the video as:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Courtesy visit @ the state house marina with 001 of Lagos state Excellecy @jidesanwoolu ITESIWAJU EKO AJUMOSE GBOGBO WA NI!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians reacted differently to the video

A number of social media users have reacted differently to the video of Pasuma and the Governor.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Billyque_b:

"Ijoba visit Ijoba."

Kingtundeogunsugba:

"Una do dey start again. God go help all of una, u all not tired of this same people."

August_14_leo:

"Everyone fighting for their pocket and forgetting the masses."

Quincyrankee:

"Alhaji don go collect pocket money … It’s well."

Jumaatson:

"Nobody is above tiger gen type of dragging if ur intention is selfish."

Royal_creamy666:

"Election don dey reach, una don start this waka waka again? She you happy with the state of the country."

Darasimiomoakinola:

"Collect money chop their money but still not vote for them or do any propaganda for them."

Sanwo-Olu meets BBNaija season 6 finalists

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and some ex-BBInaija housemates surfaced online.

The Shine Ya Eye housemates were among invited guests at a Lagos state event where the governor was also present.

The Governor was all smiles as he exchanged handshakes and invited the ex- reality stars for group photos.

Source: Legit.ng