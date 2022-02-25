A young girl identified as Olayinka Beyonce Omotoyinbo has become an internet sensation for her style recreations

The kid model dedicates her Instagram page of over 17,000 followers to replicating celebrity looks

From Mercy Aigbe to Lilian Afegbai, Olayinka and her glam team always deliver when it comes to recreations

The internet has witnessed loads of celebrity style recreations but not so many people have seen little girls slay effortlessly in these looks.

Well, Olayinka Beyonce Omotoyinbo is certainly doing these in impressive styles.

Olayinka is known for recreating celebrity styles. Photo credit: Olayinka Beyonce Omotoyinbo

Source: Instagram

Although scantily scattered across her page, Olayinka's style recreation dates back to early 2021 and the journey has been quite interesting.

From Mercy Aigbe to Rita Dominic, Olayinka has done well to replicate these celebrity looks down to a T.

Check out eight recreations below:

1. Lilian Afegbai

In 2021, the Nollywood actress attended the Green October event in a gorgeous white dress.

Well, Olayinka recreated the gown with the dramatic ball sleeves and got almost every single detail.

She even had a fake tattoo on her chest area, almost like that of Afegbai's.

2. Roseline Meurer

The actress attended Africa Choice Awards in December 2021 in a black ball gown designed by Tiannah Empire.

Well, Olayinka came through with the replication and got everything including the backdrop.

Just like Rosy, she also wore her hair in a long, high ponytail.

3. Mercy Aigbe

Mercy Aigbe may have left her fans in awe when she shared photos of herself in this CEO Luminee red dress but Olayinka sure gave her a run for her money.

Although in differently-designed fabrics, the child model slayed her recreation of the look.

She, however, went without makeup as opposed to Aigbe's smoky eye look.

4. Toke Makinwa

This COVID-inspired look rocked by Toke Makinwa brought on the shimmer and shine in this bedazzled three-piece look.

Olayinka jumped on the look with her own sweet version.

She also sported the baby hair bun hairstyle as she struck the same pose as the media girl.

5. Toyin Lawani

Toyin Lawani, the CEO of Tiannah Empire, got pretty creative with some pink party cups.

Well, Olayinka jumped on the look, adding her twist to it, using a piece of different fabric to represent the cups.

Unlike Toyin, she wore her hair in a ponytail.

6. Kiekie

Media personality and Instagram comedienne, Kiekie, rocked a maxi ankara dress and Olayinka recreated the look.

She sported a red chain-strap bag with some sunglasses and her hair in braids like the comedienne.

Both photos were shot outdoors.

7. Idia Aisien

Nollywood actress, Idia Aisien, stepped out for the Coming 2 America premiere in Nigeria in a gorgeous animal print look.

Olayinka created her version of the look and she nailed it!

Although in different fabrics, both ladies looked gorgeous.

8. Rita Dominic

The Nollywood diva attended her mother-in-law's burial looking gorgeous in an all-white ensemble.

This look was replicated by Olayinka who did quite an interesting job of getting the details right.

Everything from the gele to the cut of the dress was a major hit!

The talented child model is certainly on to big things as regards fashion and we can't wait to see whose style she recreates next.

