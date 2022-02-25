Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has now taken action after his colleague, Mohbad’s social media outburst

The Marlian Music boss shared a video of himself catching a quick flight back to Lagos as he addressed the issue

According to Naira, Mohbad is under a lot of stress and he called on the NDLEA to release the rest of his colleagues

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has now reacted on social media after his colleague, Mohbad, had series of disturbing outbursts.

Mohbad in series of viral videos, accused Naira Marley of being after his life and trying to kill him.

In reacted to the development, Naira Marley, who had not been around when the whole thing went down took a quick flight back to Lagos.

Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's outburst on social media. Photos: @nairamarley, @mohbad_imole

Taking to his Instagram Live platform, the Soapy crooner shared a video of himself looking worried as he sat in the airplane.

To shed more light on the issue, Naira Marley also took to his Twitter page to condemn the treatment of his boys at the hands of the NDLEA.

According to Naira, what is happening to his boys is an injustice and is starting to look like a pattern.

He added that the NDLEA had come after him and now they are after his artistes. He called on the law enforcement agency to free Zinoleesky and others who had been arrested.

NDLEA physically assaulted Mohbad - Naira Marley

In a subsequent tweet, Naira Marley revealed that his artiste, Mohbad, had been released after he was physically assaulted by the NDLEA.

He added that Zinoleesky is still in custody and his boys are under a lot of stress after they were ambushed in the night by the agency without a warrant.

See his tweets below:

Fans ask Naira Marley questions

Despite the Marlian president’s posts, a number of fans were not satisfied and wanted to hear what he had to say about Mohbad’s claims of wanting to take his life.

Read some of their comments below:

NDLEA arrests Zinoleesky and Mohbad

Mohbad's recent outburst on social media is coming after he was release following his arrest alongside singer Zinoleesky by the NDLEA.

Singers Oniyide Azeez aka Zinoleesky and Ileriola Aloba aka Mohbad were arrested by officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) during a midnight raid at their Lagos residence on Thursday, February 24.

A video making the rounds on social media was filmed by an individual who went live on Instagram to show the world what transpired between the young musicians and NDLEA operatives.

The portion of the recording captured Zinoleesky and Mohbad struggling as they were arrested by the officials and were about to be whisked away.

Source: Legit.ng