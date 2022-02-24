Popular Nollywood stars, Eniola Ajao and Okele have stirred massive reactions on social media with a video they made together

The actors were rocking to one of Obesere's old music in an aggressive way and they make a joke out of it

Eniola posted the video and said Okele instructed her to dance as if she's fighting, Nigerians have commented on their funny video

Movie stars, Eniola Ajao and Okele went viral after a dance video they did together made it to the internet.

The Yoruba Nollywood stars were spotted dancing aggressively to Abass Akande Obesere's music as if they are involved in a fight as they went so aggressive about it.

Eniola Ajao and Okele dance to Fuji music. Credit: @eniola_ajao @okele_2

Source: Instagram

The two actors were also making funny facial expressions as Eniola hinted that Okele instructed her to dance the way she did.

The actress shared the video on her Instagram page with the caption:

"He said I have to dance Fuji like I’m fighting with someone."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the funny video of the movie star, most of them expressed surprise that Okele can influence Eniola.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Pauldgoodguy:

"Wow soo you self get this EREPA vibe for body, Na all those over serious person outside the camera i thought you were oh."

Anike_olamide35:

"This dance fight no be for here oooo."

Temitopearemu_017:

"Aunt Enny what are you dancing?"

Yettee72:

"Okele ehen you cant win with him."

Aosofdavids.fabrics:

"My head was shaking and dancing as if I am the camera woman."

Auntyadijatu:

"Never knew u were like this too o."

Ak49ice:

"Something is not right with this two fellow...... it like na Canadian loud they work."

