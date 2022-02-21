Music superstar, Davido, has shared his exchange with an international show promoter, Booked by Molo who claimed she doesn't know him

Davido had earlier called out Molo for shaming a follower on her DM and she responded that she was just joking and can't book the singer

The Risky crooner clapped back and said she definitely can't book him because she doesn't know anyone with billion dollars in cash and his fans have joined in trolling Molo

Popular singer, Davido, called out an international show promoter, Booked by Molo, for trolling a male follower who was on her inbox.

Responding to the Risky crooner's comment, Molo declared that she was only joking with the follower and added that she doesn't know who Davido is.

Davido responded to a show promoter over her comments. Credit: @davido @bookedbymolo

Source: Instagram

Molo also warned the DMW boss never to talk to her again as she further said that she won't be gaining anything from their conversation.

Davido laughed off Molo's claim of not knowing who he is, as he told her she can't book him because she doesn't know anyone with a billion dollars in cash.

The singer shared the interesting conversation on his Instagram story forcing Nigerians to react to Molo's claims.

Most of the fans blasted Molo and declared their love for the singer, forcing the show promoter to turn off comments on her post.

Davido commended his fans and declared his love for them for letting the promoter know who he is.

Check out the interesting exchange below:

Davido calls out show promoter. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

