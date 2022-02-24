Controversial Twitter user Daniel Regha has sparked reactions online after poking accusing fingers at Davido over his N250m donation to orphanages

Regha in a post said he finds it hard to believe that the donation has been disbursed as no orphanage has publicly acknowledged Davido

Another user on the platform used the opportunity to challenge Regha and wondered if he is also a beneficiary at one of the orphanages

Social media commentator Daniel Regha continues to doubt Davido’s N250 million donation to orphanages across the country.

Days after the singer made an announcement that the funds has been disbursed, Regha took to his Twitter page to question the 30BG musician.

Twitter user Daniel Regha doubts Davido's N250m donation to orphanages. Photo: @danieregha/@davido

Source: Instagram

The young man said he finds it hard to believe that the donation has been disbursed as announced by Davido, especially since no orphanage has come out to acknowledge receipt.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Davido says the N250m "has been disbursed to 292 orphanages" but I find this hard to believe cos almost 95% of the beneficiaries are yet to acknowledge him. Now, it's either the money wasn't paid out or the beneficiaries are ungrateful. There's no proof the money was disbursed."

See his tweet below:

Twitter user comes for Daniel Regha

Regha’s tweet attracted a quick response from another Twitter user identified as @_chinonxo.

The individual threw a jab at Regha and suggested that he is at an orphanage and is still expecting Davido’s donations.

See the exchange between them below:

Veteran musician Baba Fryo reacts to Davido's donation to orphanages

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that veteran Nigerian singer, Baba Fryo, reacted to news of Davido giving out over N250 million to orphanages.

The Dem Go Dey Pose star recounted when he was down and reached out to Davido but got no response from the singer.

Fryo said the news of Davido donating to the orphanage was surprising seeing as he is also a fellow celebrity who happened to need help at the time.

He said:

"This N200m wey I dey hear for social media dey surprise me. If person like me wey be popular person wey dem know, nobody fit do anything, na orphanage wey dem no know for anywhere na im dem dey give N250m, it’s so funny.”

Source: Legit.ng