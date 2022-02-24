Obi Cubana has taken to social media with a short narration letting people know that things weren’t always rosy from the very beginning

The billionaire businessman narrated how he and some friends had to travel via a night bus to their convocation ceremony years ago

Cubana mentioned how he lost a designer shoe that was given to him by an uncle and how it almost ruined his mood for the convocation

Billionaire Obi Cubana has several stories from his days of humble beginning and he recently shared one with his followers on social media.

The nightlife entrepreneur cast his mind all the way to 1999 when he and a group of other friends had to travel down to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) from Abuja for their convocation ceremony.

Obi Cubana shares a story from his hustling days. Photo: @obi-cubana

Source: Instagram

Cubana remembered how they tried to save costs by travelling via night bus instead of taking a direct bus from the Jabi Park in Abuja.

He said they eventually got tickets for the Mercedes Benz 1414 commuter vehicle and also recounted how he had taken a pair of designer shoes gotten from an uncle along on the trip.

Cubana told his followers that the journey wasn’t exactly a pleasant experience, adding that he and his friends just had to manage till they got to a point where they boarded another bus to Nsukka.

According to him, when they arrived at their place of residence for the duration of their stay, he realized that one leg of his designer shoes had been lost in transit. Cubana mentioned how that singular event almost ruined his convocation.

He went on to thank God for the life he now enjoys as he asked if people still travel via night bus.

See his post below:

Obi Cubana's story gets people talking

jojo_of_lala said:

"This kind story na him I want Dey hear ❤️❤️❤️OBI sef done suffer na !!!"

kingofbbqandgrills_ said:

"❤️❤️❤️ Man of the Year. We are emulating your good spirit."

ogeedochie said:

"People dey enter am everyday ooThank God for expansion and increase."

orieuwa_ said:

"Nice one boss.. well. I still do enter night bus.. even from kaduna to lagos and abuja to lagos or the east… our level never reach una own oooo.. But one day .. God go do am for me."

finegirl_vv said:

"We do ooo I hope and pray I will enjoy life and it’s goodness before I die Amen."

