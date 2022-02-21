Crossdresser James Brown continues to humour his fans and followers on social media with updates from his new country of residence

The entertainer had his share of the terrible Storm Eunice and he shared a video showing the moment he struggled for dear life amid the heavy storm

Brown’s video stirred hilarious reactions in his comment section with many urging him to tread carefully in the streets of London

Controversial crossdresser James Brown recently took to social media with a video showing his experience with Storm Eunice in the UK.

The effeminate celebrity was filmed on the streets fighting for dear life as a heavy storm engulfed the area.

James Brown struggles for life amid heavy UK storm. Photo: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

Brown hilariously held on to a plus-sized friend who was with him and the lady was kind enough to pull him to safety and prevent the gust of wind from sweeping him off the streets.

Another portion of the video captured Brown recounting the experience with his fans and telling them how the wind almost blew him away.

He also used the opportunity to extend his appreciation to a friend who salvaged the situation and came to his aid.

Watch the funny video below:

Fans react

bravo_jr77 said:

"put stone for pocket bro ."

dreamhairnija said:

"no allow breeze blow u reach nija o."

teeh_lyfstyle said:

"Awwn thank God you’re safe. I was worried about, I think say storm don carry you.."

pretty_jamsy said:

"thankGod say breeze no carry princess of africow oooooh."

esteesuzzy said:

"I can imagine how the wind would have thrown you to another state with that your pepeye size 2 stature."

daraokpe said:

"If no be aunty toh sanra, that breeze for don blow princess back to naija. Oloruntobiloba alhamdulilai. Ota por ju enemy lor, them no happy say Princess dey UK, them wan breeze you come back."

