Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, appears to have mended things with his wife, Ozioma, after cheating on her

The couple recently went on a vacation to Cancun, Mexico, and the singer posted a video from their trip online

In the comment section, Sammie Okposo gloated as he recommended that water be poured on his haters as they hug transformers

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, and his wife, Ozioma, appear to now be on great terms after the cheating scandal that rocked their marriage.

In a new development, the celebrity couple recently went on a vacation to Cancun, Mexico, and made sure to post it online.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Okposo posted a video showing several fun moments from the trip with his wife.

Gospel singer Sammie Okposo and wife vacation in Mexico. Photos: @sammieokposo

In his caption, he made it known that his wife is his queen as he shared details about their vacation.

He wrote:

“Me and my Queen. We Aaaaaaaaside chilling in Cancun Mexico.”

See the post below:

Sammie Okposo tells haters to hug transformer

Not long after the video was posted, a number of celebrities and a few fans took to his comment section to praise the singer and his wife.

Many of them expressed their joy that they had patched things up despite the recent cheating scandal.

The singer also agreed with a fan’s comment that haters will hug transformer.

The fan wrote:

“❤️❤️❤️ pepu go hug transformer ohh.. chai.”

The singer replied:

“Yes o dem go need to pour water for dem body before dem hug the transformer.”

Fans and celebrities praise the couple

Read more comments from others below:

Ufuomamcdermott:

“You can't tension us o .... make I just go show Steve say this Easter must rock.”

Bouquiunstoppable:

“I liked it like 10 times .”

Sonniebaduuk:

“Beautiful Queen , we hail you !!! You are the real deal.”

Revkathykiuna:

“Yeeeeeeeeeeees that’s it. Enjoy for us all. Love you.”

Tope_alabi_:

“❤️❤️❤️.”

Uchennaji:

“Chai!!! See groove naaa, The life of early retirees . #CancunWay.”

The.segunarinze:

“ kill dem!! Bumbumklat .”

Interesting.

