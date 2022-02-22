Jane Marczewski reportedly died on Saturday, February 19, after months of cancer treatment; she had cancer in her liver, lungs, and spine

Marczewski earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell when she performed a poignant original song called "It's OK'' on America Got Talent

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, she was given just a 2% chance of survival in 2019

The young lady beat the odds and was cancer-free until the disease returned for the third and final time in 2021

Jane Marczewski, a singer known by her stage name Nightbirde, who earned many followers after being a contestant on America's Got Talent, has died after a battle with cancer.

America's Got Talent star Jane Nightbirde dies at the age of 31. Photo: America Got Talent.

Source: Instagram

As reported by CNN, her death was confirmed by her family.

"We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," read the statement.

Marczewski fought cancer for four years.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Perfect performance on AGT

The singer caught the attention of many after delivering a stunning audition in 2021 on America's Got Talent.

She impressed judge Simon Cowell with her positivity and resolve.

"You can't wait until life isn't hard anymore before you decide to be happy," she told the judges.

Cowell awarded Marczewski a coveted "golden buzzer," which advanced her to the next round of the competition but she ultimately hopped out due to health-related issues.

"I'm overwhelmed by it," she said, of the reaction to "It's OK."

"Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the 'AGT' family. Rest In Peace, Jane," the show said in a statement to CNN.

Actor Romanus Amuta dies at 79

The Nigerian movie industry lost another rare gem in the person of Romanus Amuta.

The veteran entertainer left the world on Wednesday, February 9, after battling a protracted illness.

Amuta who was a prominent cast member of the 1980s sitcom, New Masquerade, was aged 79 at the time of his demise.

The same media reports that the late actor’s first son, Chukwuma Amuta confirmed the news of his death in a brief telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Source: Legit.ng