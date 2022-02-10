Another veteran Nollywood actor, Romanus Amuta, has passed away after battling a protracted sickness

The actor’s son confirmed that Amuta left the world on February 9 in a telephone interview with NAN

Condolence messages have poured in for the movie star famous for his role in New Masquerade sitcom

The Nigerian movie industry has lost another rare gem in the person of Romanus Amuta.

The veteran entertainer left the world on Wednesday, February 9, after battling a protracted illness, The Punch reports.

Amuta who was a prominent cast member of 1980s sitcom, New Masquerade, was aged 79 at the time of his demise.

The same media reports that the late actor’s first son, Chukwuma Amuta confirmed the news of his death in a brief telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Chukwuma was quoted to have said:

“Yes! My father died this morning in Lagos after a protracted illness.”

Condolence messages pour in

Movie lovers and other social media users sent their best wishes to the deceased actor’s family during what must be a difficult period for them.

Read some messages on social media below:

ropstudios said:

"May God grant the family fortitude to bear the loss."

iamcuz_moni said:

"If this man no they the council of Oba for ibo movie, the movie never set. Rest in peace sir."

_zamzy_ said:

"Oh God, me and my parents spoke about them some days ago."

sunvickiee said:

"What is going on?.Rest in perfect peace legend."

dotlyf said:

"Jegede calls him Nôgbôn nogbôn shô shôREST ON LEGEND."

ositaoscar9 said:

"Chai....natty don die. Rip legend."

king_zion.ng said:

"Life's is too short, we come and go....RIP Pa Natty."

