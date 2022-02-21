Davido is well known for rocking designer outfits nearly all the time and he is the poster boy for the late and cool looks.

Even though the singer hardly holds or attends formal events, there have been a couple of times he has shown up in dapper formal outfits and he did not disappoint.

Davido shows guys how to pull up in formal clothes. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's style might not be the regular show-up-at-the office routine, but we daresay that adopting this is guaranteed to turn heads.

Again, Davido is pretty heavy on the blings, so if you like to rock your ice on your neck and wrists even if you have a meeting, OBO walked so that you could run.

Legit.ng brings you a few photos of Davido showing up in suits and formal shirts.

1. Go bold or go home

Davido looks great in this wine-coloured ensemble which is not what you would find a lot of men going for.

He also opted for the smart casual look without a tie with the wine round neck and black shoe finish.

If going outside the box is your thing, this should be on your list.

2. Get "suspended"

The Fem crooner went for a complete look with the exception of the jacket in this photo.

Suspenders aren't exactly top choices anymore but you should have a second thought with how great Davido looks in this piece.

3. The banker's look

Davido could pass for a banker with this look in this blue ensemble. Looks like the singer has a thing for monotones.

If you're not a fan of colours or matching shades, this is a look you should go for.

4. Alte kid

If unconventional is your thing, this outfit would spark waves in your head and style.

The large pants, huge boot and shirt screams 'unruly worker' and all Davido needs to show up at work is a brown bag to match.

5. The semi-formal look

For that not so formal meeting or event, this is a look to go for. If you like designers, Dior it up just like Davido did in this photo.

This is the perfect way to still look responsible and show off your bling.

We would love to see Davido in more formal outfits, seeing as he bodies every piece of shirt and suit he shows up in.

