Nollywood actor Yul Edochie had to create time out of his busy schedule to be a part of an important moment in his daughter’s life

The doting dad in an Instagram post disclosed that he had to catch a flight to Lagos in other to witness his girl’s matriculation ceremony

A proud Edochie shared a picture with the university fresher as he congratulated her for starting the next phase of her life

Actor and politician Yul Edochie is a busy man but even work wasn’t enough to hinder him from being a part of his daughter’s success story.

The Nollywood entertainer recently took to Instagram with an adorable photo in which he was spotted posing beside his daughter.

Yul Edochie surprises daughter as he comes home for her matriculation. Photo: @yuledochie

He, however, had a backstory for the picture. Edochie explained to his fans that he had to quickly catch a flight to Lagos to join his daughter for her matriculation ceremony.

The doting dad said his daughter wasn't expecting him but he had to put work aside and put his family above every other thing.

He also used the opportunity to congratulate his young one for the achievement. Edochie wrote:

"I had to put my work on hold and fly in for her matriculation. Family first. Big big achievement for my daughter. Congratulations @danielleyuledochie on your matriculation. Daddy is super proud of you. In our matriculation days (1998) they called us jambites."

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

chiomakpotha said:

"Proud of you, Yul ! Congratulations to you both."

ihemsngozi said:

"You tried nnam. Congratulations my gurl❤️."

adaezeeluke said:

"Congratulations Omalicha Nwa Daddy’s Girl."

nyako225 said:

"Congratulations my young sister. You are your father's double aaaah."

barber.bibi said:

"The resemblance thou is the nose for me ❤️congratulations."

