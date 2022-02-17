Zoë Kravitz has shared the first look at a snap of her and co-star Robert Pattinson in the upcoming film The Batman

The actress will be playing Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in the modern remake of DC Comics the bat and the cat love story

After seeing the amount of chemistry that the two co-stars have in the photo, many fans are excited to see the action on the big screen

The excitement for the upcoming film, The Batman, is through the roof after Zoë Kravitz shared a photo of herself and Robert Pattinson in character.

The smoking hot snap has netizens roaring with excitement to see the bat and the cat's chemistry play out on screens.

‘The Batman’ co-stars Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson have fans excited to see their on-screen romance. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz and Robert Pattinson have raised both excitement and expectations for The Batman.

The actress who will be playing Catwoman in the film has shared a photo of herself and Rob in full character. The sultry snap has peeps counting down the days until 4th March.

The comment section filled up with fans who flocked together to share their matched anticipation for the DC Comic film The Batman.

@matthewvlossak wrote:

"The chemistry that radiates from this photo!!! Cannot wait to see you guys on the big screen!"

@lisabaiocchi said:

"The duo I never knew I needed."

@catsnbatsncats commented:

"The chemistry between Bruce and Selina in this movie will be through the roof! So excited!"

Both Zoë and Robert worked pretty hard to achieve such believable on-screen chemistry. Pinkvilla reports that the Hollywood stars remember their first screen test to be rather intense. Talking about the day, Zoë said:

"The chemistry read was really intense. Rob was wearing the Batsuit, and it was a proper camera test with the DP there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn't just reading lines in a room. So it was intimidating, to say the least."

