News has come in that Tom Cruise will be filming parts of the upcoming Mission Impossible 8 film in South Africa

Limpopo locals were lucky enough to catch glimpses of the aeroplanes that will be used in the movie arriving in Hoedspruit

The filming of the movie has been delayed and postponed several times over the past few years due to Covid restrictions

South Africa has been a popular filming destination for international movies over the last few years. The latest film that will have SA's beautiful terrain is Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 8. Peeps in Limpopo have reported seeing some of the props arrive in preparation for filming.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 8’ planes have arrived in Limpopo. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

If you are an action fan then you'll be excited to know that Tom Cruise will be in town soon. Mission Impossible 8 will have a few scenes shot in sunny South Africa and the set and props have already started arriving.

The Citizen reports that those who live in Limpopo will be the ones who might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood star. A source shared that they have arrived in Hoedspruit, Limpopo and it's only a matter of time before the full set is up and running.

As fans waits in anticipation for news that the big star has arrived, a Twitter fan page speculates that Tom Cruise is already in the country.

Excited fans have already started commenting as they daydream about meeting the Hollywood star.

Edelvdm:

"Oh my hat. Bucket list - Want to have a coffee with Tom Cruise... Will that EVER happen? Well, he is in Hoedspruit now. And I am only... 3 hours away in Nelspruit."

Illse644:

"Oh my gosh! @BruceManderson you need to go get Mr Cruise's signature for me, please!"

SherDTrum:

"I am so EXCITED!"

