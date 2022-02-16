A Nigerian lady, Igunbor Sarah, doesn’t seem to trust the intentions behind gospel singer Sammie Okposo’s message to his wife on Valentine’s Day

Sarah dropped a comment online in which she made a reference to how the singer had forgotten his wife on the day he went ahead to impregnate someone else

The post stirred different reactions from members of the online community with some people telling the lady to stay out of other people's matter

Media personality, Igunbor Sarah, has stirred reactions in the online community after sharing her two cents about gospel singer, Sammie Okposo’s message to his wife on their anniversary.

The singer had dedicated a special post to his wife on Instagram and he noted that every day feels like Valentine’s Day with her.

Sammie Okposo and his wife celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary recently. Photo: @sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

However, Sarah in a comment dropped online wondered how the singer could go ahead to impregnate someone else if every day truly feels like Val’s celebration with his wife.

She also stated that people should be wary of men.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See her post below:

Reactions

Social media users who saw tje comment have asked Sarah to mind her business.

cryptowiseng_academy said:

"Comot mouth for family matter."

wendy_adamma said:

"Fear men. They will do everything humiliating to you."

singles_love_dating said:

"Aunty Keep quite he has apologized and moved on...Are you assistant Jesus??...He should not move in with his life??"

chiomu_ said:

"My problem now is what’s your business? The wife send you this one? Aproko."

yvonne1___ said:

"Nigerians like putting mouth in family matters."

umycutie said:

"Aunty Igunbor Sarah asking what some of us want to know.."

redpalate said:

"Imagine impregnating another woman and then coming online to say everyday with your wife is Valentine ."

Sammie Okposo impregnated me, told me to terminate it

In another Sammy Okposo related news, Legit.ng reported that the singer was accused of impregnating a lady after cheating on his wife.

The lady, African Doll, revealed during an interview that she met Sammie in Texas and he invited her to some shows he performed at.

African Doll added that the singer accused her of trying to disgrace him after she informed him about her pregnancy and told her to terminate it.

Source: Legit.ng