A 5-year-old boy's gesture to his crush in the spirit of Valentine's Day has melted hearts on social media

The lad identified as Anthony pulled up at her home in a navy suit and gifted her chocolates, flowers and stuffed animal

The girl named Lila received the gifts with joy and gave Anthony a sweet hug in a heartwarming video

A little boy treated his crush to a pleasant surprise as he showed up at her residence in a bid to ask her to be his Val.

A heartwarming video shared by his 32-year-old mum from New York identified as Shelby Small on TikTok and reposted on Instagram starts with the lad, Anthony, arriving the front of his crush's home.

He asked her to be his Val Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @worthfeed

He acted gentlemanly

The boy looked cute in his navy suit as he stood at his crush Lila's home front door.

The door was answered by an adult and without wasting time the boy politely asked the man if Lila was home.

Lila came down the stairs with a woman presumed to be her mum walking behind her.

As she reached the ground level, Anthony then hands her a rainbow stuffed animal, a bouquet of flowers and a heart-shaped box of chocolate.

The woman holds the gifts as Lila hugged Anthony sweetly in appreciation of the gifts.

The video has amassed over 32 million views on TikTok as people hailed the lad.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened before Valentine's Day.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush

@susanmarie221 thought:

"Oh be still my heart! Shout out to mom and dad this little gentleman is being raised right."

@_hereisvivian stated:

"The way he steps out of the house after giving her the candy, he's so proper and his little suit and everything ughhhhh so precious!"

@geraldwithaj remarked:

"What an awesome young man this boy is!! Mom and Dad for parents of the year. He surely won over her parents and probably her too. Very cute video. He probably just embarrassed a lot of married men."

@nickr5917 said:

"No this wasn’t planned, he drove his Benz to pick up flowers and bought a 3 piece suit ! Cute though."

Source: Legit.ng