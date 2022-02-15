Popular Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja has shared how she feels about the ongoing Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's saga

The actress compared their relationship to that of Beyonce and Jay Z that is kept off social media space

Sharon also vowed never to publicise her man online except she is married to him, and Nigerians had different reactions to her post

Nigerian actress, Sharon Ooja has waded into the drama involving American rapper, Kanye West and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

Sharon feels the online back and forth is the reason Jay Z and Beyonce always keep everything about themselves off social media.

Sharon Ooja has said she will never publicise her man. Credit: @sharonooja

According to her:

"My goodness! I've never been a fan of social media PDA I've always believed that if you are that happy you don't need to prove a point to the world."

The movie star also advised her fans against people who hail them online but are waiting to throw stones once things get bad:

"What people don't know they can't hate on. and this Kim and Kanye saga just proved all of this! Sigh so messy. Social media is just the actual worst. If not for my work I know for the fact I'd have been one of the people who won't be on social media."

Sharon finally said no matter how excited she is about her man, she will never publicise him online except he is her husband.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Sharon's advice, some of them feel she is contradicting herself.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Kennypaul4life:

"Keep your Marriage off Social Media! No joke on this Keep Your Marriage off Social media! That should be Private not public! You owe nobody explanation how your Love life is going."

Damilolaa_x:

"Except my husband it’s still same thing na."

Cobz_mrcruise:

"I still don’t get. She still said except her husband, Kanye was and is still Kim’s husband too."

Tejiriesigie:

"I feel you Sist !! But if everyone is doing things privately this social media space will be dead boring ! So who wants to do should do it as long they are cool."

Flatsnmorebyherbie:

"Except he's your husband? Was Kanye not Kim's husband?"

Sipedaluxuryhair:

"Even my husband and kids i wont publicize. Days of social media PDA gone abeg."

dw_______7:

"Lorakan Private breakfast is better than public breakfast."

